Leadercast holds female-focused leadership event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Women's Empowerment was on the fore-front of a leadership event in La Crosse.

Community members were attending Leadercast Women 2019 at the Radisson Center on Friday.

The event highlighted progress and forward thinking in the La Crosse community, centered around the success of local female business leaders.

The theme for the event was "Discover the power of taking courage", and one women on the Leadercast panel said events like these bring people's courage to the surface.

"These kinds of programs are very critical for communities to encourage and bolster that confidence and bring out the women leaders," said Partner of Pearl Street Brewery, and business woman extraordinaire Tami Plourde.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is the first in Wisconsin to host Leadercast Women 2019.

