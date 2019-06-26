Lawsuit: Iowa workers fired for work conditions complaints
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Three workers say an Iowa pork processor fired them in retaliation for filing complaints about working conditions.
The Sioux City Journal reports that Luis Aceves, Jose Moreno and Jose Magana filed three separate lawsuits last week against Northwest Iowa Pork in Sioux City. They seek back pay and future wages, lost and future benefits, compensatory damages and punitive damages.
A company representative hasn't returned a call seeking comment by The Associated Press.
The three say they were not provided with protective eyewear and had other workplace complaints. State health workers visited the plant and found no violations. The three were subsequently fired Sept. 13.
They say a manager told them they were fired for violating policy and damaging company property.
