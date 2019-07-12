Law enforcement throws first pitch at North Stars Legion baseball game

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - An honorary first pitch at the Boys & Girls Club North Stars baseball game, is bringing local law enforcement and area kids together.

An officer from the La Crosse Police Department kicked off Thursday's game by throwing out the first pitch, which looked a lot like a strike!

This year marks the 4th year in a row that the La Crosse Police Department, Police Supervisors and Non-Supervisors Association have been the sponsor of the legion's baseball program.

The team's uniforms incorporate an American flag, the Boys & Girls Club logo, and a La Crosse Police patch, which is helping strike up another conversation.

"We like to interact with them, let them know what it really means to wear that patch and plus help sponsor them and make sure that they're having a good summer," said Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham.

The BGC North Stars baseball team also took a photo with local law enforcement to commemorate the ongoing sponsorship.

