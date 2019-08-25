Law enforcement: Dead passenger and injured driver found about 5 miles apart

ARMENIA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Juneau County Sheriff's Office says a crash was reported on County Highway G in Armenia Township around 1 a.m. Saturday.

First responders found a body in the roadway that was later identified as the passenger in the incident.

They were then alerted to a report of another crash on County Highway G at Fourth Street, about 5 miles farther down the road.

The driver of the vehicle was transported via Med Flight to a nearby hospital.

The name of both the driver and the passenger who was killed are being withheld because this is an ongoing investigation.

The Sheriff's Office was also assisted by the Armenia Fire Department, Nekoosa Area Ambulance and the Juneau County Coroner's Office.



