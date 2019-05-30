Last week to sign-up for the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - This is the last week to register your team and join in on the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival.

More than 50 teams will compete in a 300-meter race to the finish line. Teams paddle in sleek, colorful Hong Kong-style dragon boats provided by the event.

Teams must have 20 paddlers and one drummer, all paddlers must be at least 16 years old.

The last day to register your team is May 31, 2019.

For a list of rules, regulations, and information on how to register your team visit www.bigbluedragonboatfestival.com.

