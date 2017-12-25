Last minute holiday shopping wrapping up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - If you waited until Christmas Eve to go Christmas shopping, you aren't alone.

Places around town such as Target, Walmart, and Valley View Mall are still receiving more customers than usual. While employees say that numbers are up from an average day, business has actually slowed down from recent days.

Stores like Target are seeing higher sales this year. Employees also say there's one big difference that may be causing the success.

"Consistently, last year every weekend we had either snow, freezing drizzle or some sort of weather so people have been in just wonderful moods this entire season. I see a lot of people wearing Christmas hats and ugly sweaters and all that fun stuff, so our guests have been absolutely amazing this year. Makes it really fun to come to work," said Target store team leader Josh Kane.

If you'd like to do some last-minute shopping, Target will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve..

