Lane closures on I-90 in Winona County
NODINE, Minn. (WKBT) - Lane closures are now in place along I-90 in Winona County.
The closures will allow for repairs to take place at 12 locations between Nodine and Saint Charles in the county.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.
The repairs are needed to extend the life of the bridges and add safety improvements.
The $7.8 million project is expected to be completed in November.
