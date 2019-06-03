Lane closures on I-90 in Winona County

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

NODINE, Minn. (WKBT) - Lane closures are now in place along I-90 in Winona County.

The closures will allow for repairs to take place at 12 locations between Nodine and Saint Charles in the county.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

The repairs are needed to extend the life of the bridges and add safety improvements.

The $7.8 million project is expected to be completed in November.



