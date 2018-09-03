News

Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser helps community come together

59th annual Stoddard-Bergen Labor Day fundraiser

STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) - A local fire department fundraiser wraps up a weekend of family fun. The Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department finished the 59th annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser at the Village Park on Main Street in Stoddard on Sunday.

Kid's inflatables, games, and the finish of a men's softball tournament were all part of Sunday's events.

The importance of the department has been highlighted after recent flooding.

"Fire service and emergency service, in general, are kind of the hub . . . to giving direction to helping people out. And to anybody that's out there that wants to help out with communities, just go ask and you will be given a task. You will see how much your generosity [of] helping someone out in their time of need can really make a powerful event in your life," said Joe Pfaff, the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department chief.

Fire Chief Pfaff also said the event was an opportunity for the community to thank each-other for their support and share stories after the flooding.

