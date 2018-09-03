News

Labor Day parade held in La Crosse

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 05:07 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 06:15 PM CDT

Labor Day parade held in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Hundreds of people are enjoying a day off work in La Crosse to observe Labor Day.

The city's annual Labor Day Parade kicked off the holiday Monday morning, starting off the corner of Gillette and Kane Streets on La Crosse's north side.

Bands and floats traveled ten blocks through the city before crossing Copeland Avenue.

Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, a union organization, sponsored the parade as a way to bring workers together.

"It's union workers supporting other union workers and hopefully we can get the public involved with it," said Tyler Tubbs, President of Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

This is the 127th year of Labor Day celebrations in La Crosse.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the News8000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars