Labor Day parade held in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Hundreds of people are enjoying a day off work in La Crosse to observe Labor Day.
The city's annual Labor Day Parade kicked off the holiday Monday morning, starting off the corner of Gillette and Kane Streets on La Crosse's north side.
Bands and floats traveled ten blocks through the city before crossing Copeland Avenue.
Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, a union organization, sponsored the parade as a way to bring workers together.
"It's union workers supporting other union workers and hopefully we can get the public involved with it," said Tyler Tubbs, President of Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO.
This is the 127th year of Labor Day celebrations in La Crosse.
