La Farge Medical Clinic, Pharmacy facilities closed
LA FARGE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Farge Medical Clinic and La Farge Pharmacy facilities are closed until the flood water recedes.
According to a Vernon Memorial Healthcare representative, patients of the clinic may still contact the La Farge Medical Clinic for non-urgent calls to speak to an on call provider.
All patients with urgent and emergent medical needs should call 911 so authorities may get them the proper care. If safe travel is accessible, the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Urgent Care and VMH Emergency Department is open in Viroqua.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Governor Walker declares statewide State of Emergency
- I-90/94 is open to traffic in both directions
- Floodwaters continue to pass through Kickapoo River communities
- Sources: Packers, QB Rodgers sign 4-year contract extension
- UPDATE: Amtrak: Both trains delayed by flood waters have resumed journey
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28-29
- Viterbo University hopes to meet growing demand for drug, mental health help with new program
- News 8 Investigates: Foot traffic
- 2018 football preview: Caledonia Warriors
- Near-death experience from flood changes Monroe County man