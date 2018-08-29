La Farge Medical Clinic, Pharmacy facilities closed

LA FARGE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Farge Medical Clinic and La Farge Pharmacy facilities are closed until the flood water recedes.

According to a Vernon Memorial Healthcare representative, patients of the clinic may still contact the La Farge Medical Clinic for non-urgent calls to speak to an on call provider.

All patients with urgent and emergent medical needs should call 911 so authorities may get them the proper care. If safe travel is accessible, the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Urgent Care and VMH Emergency Department is open in Viroqua.