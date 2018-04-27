La Crosse's Earth Fair prepares for 10th year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Environmental protection programs are the focus of an area Earth Fair.

The 10th Annual fair is Sunday in La Crosse. A variety of events are planned for Myrick Park, from a recycling fair to kids activities.

Organizers say while this is a chance to learn, it can also be a relaxing time.

"Just enjoy the day, come learn some things about the environment, recycling, cooking, everything involved with nature," said Erica Black, Co-Chair of the Earth Fair.

The event runs Sunday from 11 in the morning until four in the afternoon at Myrick Park in La Crosse.

There is no charge to attend.

