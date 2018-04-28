La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. recognized for downtown area developments

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse development is being recognized by the state for helping revitalize the downtown area.

Downtown Mainstreet Incorporated was honored Friday night at the 27th Wisconsin Main Street Awards in Ripon. The group was awarded for having the state's best new building project, Belle Square, and the best storefront, Drift Mercantile.

Downtown Mainstreet says the success of these projects, especially large projects like Belle Square, depends on support from the community.

"It was finished on time, it met the goals that were set up for the project, and that it's 100-percent filled, that says a lot about the project developers and also about the community,” said Robin Moses of Downtown Mainstreet Incorporated.

The Wisconsin Main Street Awards recognize communities across the state that work to preserve the history of their downtowns while promoting economic developments.