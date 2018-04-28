La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. recognized for downtown area developments
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse development is being recognized by the state for helping revitalize the downtown area.
Downtown Mainstreet Incorporated was honored Friday night at the 27th Wisconsin Main Street Awards in Ripon. The group was awarded for having the state's best new building project, Belle Square, and the best storefront, Drift Mercantile.
Downtown Mainstreet says the success of these projects, especially large projects like Belle Square, depends on support from the community.
"It was finished on time, it met the goals that were set up for the project, and that it's 100-percent filled, that says a lot about the project developers and also about the community,” said Robin Moses of Downtown Mainstreet Incorporated.
The Wisconsin Main Street Awards recognize communities across the state that work to preserve the history of their downtowns while promoting economic developments.
Latest News
- Viterbo University and Western Technical College form engineering partnership
- Man arrested for allegedly firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- Burn Ban in effect for Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard
- 17-year-old dies in southwestern Wisconsin cliff fall
- U.S. Senate hopeful visits La Crosse during campaign through all 72 counties
- Deadline nearing for Wisconsin farmers to apply to grow hemp
- La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. recognized for downtown area developments
- Aptiv's ‘Game On!' event raises money for local residents living with disabilities
- Final days of La Crosse's Tent City are being remembered with an art exhibit
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 27, 2018