La Crosse YWCA serves up some of the best local cuisine
YWCA hosts Taste of the Coulee Region
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The annual Taste of the Coulee Region event was serving up some of the best local cuisine from our area this Thursday.
The YWCA La Crosse hosted the event at Celebrations on the River. More than two dozen restaurants, caterers, bakers, wineries and brewers from La Crosse, Vernon and Trempealeau counties were at the event, and all the money raised will support the mission and programs of YWCA La Crosse.
There was also a silent auction and raffle at the event, prizes included paintings, grills, coulee region restaurant certificates, and more!
YWCA La Crosse is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
