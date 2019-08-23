La Crosse Water Utility work will affect Clinton Street travelers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Waste Water Utility work begins Monday on Clinton Street causing a temporary lane closure to thru traffic.

The eastbound lane of Clinton Street from Kane to George Streets will be closed to thru traffic beginning August 26, according to a news release from the City of La Crosse Utilities Department.

Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area, Officials say.

The lane is expected to reopen by Wednesday, August 28.

Contact the City of La Crosse Utilities at 608-789-7330 with questions.

