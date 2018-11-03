La Crosse Warming Center opens for the season, always in need of volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - As the temperatures fall, a local non-profit is opening its doors to those out in the cold.

La Crosse's Catholic Charities opened its Warming Center Thursday night. Each year, the Center offers a place to stay overnight, a warm meal, cold weather clothing and a shower for guests.

The Center also helps address the long-term needs of the homeless by connecting them with other support organizations.

"Catholic Charities is collaborating with the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness and other organizations so that when someone comes through our Warming Center who is homeless, when they're ready to change their situation, which most of them are, they're able to be matched up with somebody,” said Catholic Charities Director of Marketing Karen Becker.

The La Crosse Center is always in need of volunteers. You can get involved through the Catholic Charities’s website.

Winona's Warming Center also opened Thursday night.



