La Crosse Tribune eliminating 20 positions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the La Crosse Tribune, has informed the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of 20 layoffs.

The positions will be eliminated beginning August 10th and the action is expected to be permanent.

The news comes as Lee Enterprises announced recently the company is moving printing of the Tribune from La Crosse to a plant in Madison.

The Department of Workforce Development will provide assistance to the affected employees.

The job title of the positions are as follows:

