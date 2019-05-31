La Crosse to begin flushing water system

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse Water Utility will begin flushing the water system Sunday, June 2.

According to a post on the City of La Crosse, WI - Government/City news Facebook page, flushing will be conducted during overnight hours, Sunday through Thursday, between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. It usually takes three to four weeks to flush the entire water system.

During the flushing process, short-duration hydrant and crew noise, street flooding, and flashing vehicle safety lights can also be expected.

Water system flushing for south La Crosse:

Starting at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, June 2, 2019, the La Crosse Water Utility will begin flushing water mains and fire hydrants in the general area from 7th & King Streets. north to the La Crosse River marsh and east to the bluffs. Once that area is completed, flushing will continue in the general area from 6th & Cass Streets., working north and west to the river. Following completion of these areas, flushing will continue to the south and east until all hydrants in south La Crosse have been flushed.

Water system flushing for north La Crosse:

The La Crosse Water Utility estimates they will begin flushing water mains and fire hydrants on the North Side around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, June 13, 2019. The flushing will first concentrate on larger transmission mains, followed by system flushing in residential areas. Many of the transmission mains will be valved-off and isolated to reduce potential impacts to adjacent residential areas. Flushing will begin in the general area around the Airport, working south and east, including areas noted below.

Airport Industrial Park

Lauderdale Court

Moorings Drive

Nakomis & Cherokee Avenues

Clinton Street, Bainbridge Street & Sky Harbour Drive in the Town of Campbell

Interstate Industrial Park

Gillette Place

Oak Street

