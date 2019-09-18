La Crosse teacher nominated for Presidential Teaching Award

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - A middle school STEM and mathematics teacher at the La Crosse Design Institute is a finalist for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction names six educators as finalists for the PAEMST, considered the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government for mathematics and science teachers.

The 2019 awards recognize those who teach grades seven through 12. Wisconsin finalists are:

Maighread McHugh, middle school STEM and mathematics teacher, La Crosse Design Institute

Stephanie Ballard, high school science teacher, Campbellsport Middle-High School

Katie Haas, middle school mathematics teacher, Edgar Middle School

Karen Olson, high school science teacher, Baraboo High School

Jennifer Koziar, middle school mathematics teacher, Edgewood Campus School, Madison

Constance Rauterkus, high school science teacher, Oconto Falls High School

"Wisconsin's finalists for these awards help students every day to engage and excel," State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford-Taylor said. "This requires not only expertise in their content area, but also an understanding of best instructional practices based on education research. To reach this level as an educator takes true dedication and commitment."

Awardees receive professional development opportunities, $10,000 from the National Science Foundation, and a trip to be recognized in Washington, D.C. Nominations for the 2020 awards, which will recognize educators in grades kindergarten through six, are expected to open in late November.

