La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The School District of La Crosse identifies the teen killed in a multi-vehicle crash last Friday.

According to a post on the district's Facebook Page, 17-year-old La Crosse Central High School student Mai Yeng Xiong passed away as the result of the crash on June 14.

The post continued, "Mai Yeng's classmates knew and recognized her as a joyous and outgoing person who had a passion for being a Central High School student and team member of the Adapted Sports League (ASL.) Mai Yeng was a decorated athlete in the ASL, earning nine all-conference selections. More importantly, she was a tremendous leader with a positive attitude and an amazing young woman. Mai Yeng would have been a Central senior this coming school year."

A memorial service will be hosted by Central High School students Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. in room 232 at Central High School.

PREVIOUS:

Police identified the adults involved in a fatal crash Friday in the Town of Holland.

Three adults were injured in the six vehicle crash on Highway 53, and a 17-year-old died as a result of the incident.

Injured were Karl Frederick Dean, 53, Amber Kae Semb, 35, and Nathan Otto Semb, 38. Authorities did not release the name of the teenager.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department said several northbound vehicles were hit while attempting to avoid a southbound pick-up truck pulling a trailer that crossed into oncoming traffic. One vehicle collided head on with the pick-up truck. Four people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in the northbound car died as a result of injuries from the crash.

All lanes on U.S. Highway 53 between Old Highway 93 and Amsterdam Prairie Road were closed because of the incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.

