La Crosse School District working to bridge achievement gap

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Although the students in this 2nd grade class at North Woods elementary are learning every day, they're doing it at different levels.

"We've had some historical gaps in La Crosse like in every school district in the state of Wisconsin," said La Crosse School District Director of Curriculum Michael Lichucki.



Forward Exam scores show that statewide, white students are 40% more likely to be proficient at math than black students. Showing an achievement gap between races.

"The achievement gap is between two groups when compared to one another. Whether it be race, economic status, or gender," said Lichucki.

Lichucki says the gap has been a state issue for decades.

"In recent years it's become more of a sharper focus to close those gaps."

One method already being used is what North Woods calls 'what I need time.'

"What I need time is so students could be working in small groups," said Principal Sandy Bauer.

Bauer has found success grouping students together with teachers to go over what they need, and collaborate with each other.

"Students learn from each other that's very true, patterning work and where we have students help each other, that increases student learning," added Bauer.

These sessions have helped kids start to close the achievement gap, at North Woods, but as a district there is much more work to be done.

"Over the last few years we have closed some gaps, but we have a long way to go," said Lichucki.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.