La Crosse School District teachers, staff celebrate beginning of new school year

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 10:13 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 10:13 PM CDT

Central High School hosts its opening day ceremony to celebrate the new year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - School may not be in session just yet, but hundreds of teachers and staff gathered in La Crosse to celebrate the new year.

School District of La Crosse staff members came together at Central High School Thursday morning. The traditional opening day ceremony includes welcoming messages from District leaders, recognition for those celebrating 25 years with the District, and a Logan High Marching band performance.

"Bring everyone together and get ourselves fired up for the start of a new school year. Everyone's had a lot of anticipation, a lot of waiting, to get ready for this. People have been in their classrooms working, they've been doing some staff development. And today, this morning, is about putting an exclamation point on it, saying we're ready to go, let's make it happen,” said La Crosse School District Superintendent Randy Nelson.

The 2018-19 school year begins Tuesday.

