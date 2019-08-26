La Crosse School District, Red Cross, neighbors supporting families affected by apartment fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More than a dozen people are without a home after a fire destroyed an apartment complex over the weekend. However, people and agencies are coming together make sure those affected get the help they need.

Many of the people affected are children, some of whom attend school a couple of blocks over.

"Unfortunately, this is something that has happened in the past," said Ben Burns, principal at Hamilton Early Learning Center.

Burns said events such as last weekend's fire can have a significant impact on a young child.

"Even years later, we have seen these types of situations still continue to occasionally flare up and impact students," Burns said.

He said the school is prepared to pick up their spirits.

"I would say the biggest thing is to just listen," Burns said. "Whatever comes out of that conversation will tell you what you need to do next to support them."

Teachers at the school and the La Crosse Education Foundation have created a website where people can donate. Burns said it didn't take long for the community to come through.

"We are not surprised by the response," Burns said. "We live in a tremendous community and a fantastic neighborhood. Everybody is willing to reach out and support each other."

The American Red Cross is also taking the weight off the shoulders of those affected.

"We were able to help not only with lodging but food and clothing, financial assistance for them to get their feet somewhat back on the ground," said Tom Mooney, chief officer for the Wisconsin region of the Red Cross.

Burns said the rapid reaction by neighbors is another reminder of the luxury it is to live in such a selfless city.

"It is a tremendous reminder of the blessing that we have in our lives, as well as who is there to support us when life gets tough," Burns said.

Officials at the Red Cross said they will continue helping the families over the next few weeks until they can move on with their lives.

Click here to donate the people affected. School officials said they are also accepting donations of food and clothing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.