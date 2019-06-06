La Crosse School District offers summer food service programs

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse School District opened their summer food service program at multiple sites.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Adults accompanying their children may purchase a meal for $2.00 (breakfast) and $3.00 (lunch). Schedules vary at each location. Times, dates, and locations of meal service are subject to change. There will be no meals served during July 1-5, 2019.

"This program fills a void created when school meals are not available," said School District of

La Crosse School Nutrition Specialist Marilyn Volden. "Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program."

The full schedule of site locations, dates, and times is below.

