News

La Crosse's proposed budget official unveiled by Mayor Tim Kabat

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 05:42 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:19 PM CDT

La Crosse's proposed budget official unveiled by Mayor Tim Kabat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The proposed 2020 budget for the city of La Crosse is officially unveiled at La Crosse's City Hall.

The budget contains more than $68 million in total spending.

That's a decrease of $4 million from last year.

Mayor Tim Kabat says even with a smaller budget, it maintains levels of services and even adds some.
The mayor also says the proposed budget reduces the city's property tax levy by 700-thousand dollars and doesn't include any staff layoffs.

"Overall, this is a very strong budget.  It continues our path that we're on of really prioritizing our neighborhoods, prioritizing infrastructure and safety and security and high quality housing and does it in a way that we can afford as tax payers," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

The proposed budget also includes adding a battalion chief in the fire department and three new staff members in the city's streets department.

The common council will vote on the proposal in November. 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars