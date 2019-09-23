La Crosse's proposed budget official unveiled by Mayor Tim Kabat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The proposed 2020 budget for the city of La Crosse is officially unveiled at La Crosse's City Hall.

The budget contains more than $68 million in total spending.

That's a decrease of $4 million from last year.

Mayor Tim Kabat says even with a smaller budget, it maintains levels of services and even adds some.

The mayor also says the proposed budget reduces the city's property tax levy by 700-thousand dollars and doesn't include any staff layoffs.

"Overall, this is a very strong budget. It continues our path that we're on of really prioritizing our neighborhoods, prioritizing infrastructure and safety and security and high quality housing and does it in a way that we can afford as tax payers," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

The proposed budget also includes adding a battalion chief in the fire department and three new staff members in the city's streets department.

The common council will vote on the proposal in November.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.