La Crosse's 'Downtown Walk Around' comes to an end

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The finale for Downtown Walk Around in La Crosse announces this year's winners. The annual event brings local shoppers to downtown businesses, retail stores, and eateries in La Crosse.

Participants purchase a stamp card and visit participating businesses to win prizes. The event's finale and prize drawings took place at the Cameron Park Farmer's Market today.

The three Grand Prizes were a La Crosse Staycation, an Experience La Crosse Fun Package, and Dinner at the Distillery.

"About 90 percent of the people do every single business, which is close to 50, said Robin Moses, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet. "It's really a great event, and they really like that opportunity to just get them all filled out and be eligible for all the prizes."

This year's 'Downtown Walk Around' has more than 50 total prizes.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.