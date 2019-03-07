La Crosse's Don Weber talks leadership during inaugural ‘Military Veteran Leadership Series'
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Veterans on the UW-La Crosse campus are learning more about leadership from one of their own.
The inaugural "Military Veteran Leadership Series" hosted Wednesday aims to link veterans together while highlighting local success stories.
Don Weber, a local business leader and veteran of the Vietnam war, spoke Wednesday to inspire others in the post-military community to lead. Part of the speech focused on the courage needed to take that first step.
"There are many people with abilities, but without courage to take that first step nothing happens. His story inspires us but also inspires us to go out and be more active,” said UW-La Crosse Veteran Education Benefits Coordinator Jane Brannan.
The campus's veterans coordinator hopes to host others in the future though... closer to Veterans Day.
