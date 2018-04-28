La Crosse recognizes fallen workers with Workers' Memorial Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Members of the community took the time Saturday to honor workers injured or killed in Wisconsin. The Wester Wisconsin AFL-CIO hosted its annual Workers' Memorial Day at Green Island Park

A new ten-name bronze plaque was unveiled at this years ceremony with the names of workers who have lost their lives.

La Crosse mayor Tim Kabat also read a formal proclamation from the city declaring April 28 as Workers' Memorial Day in La Crosse.

Organizers said this memorial can help remind people of the importance of workplace safety and regulations.

"It helps remind the community of these tragedies and I think people see how these tragedies effect those they may leave behind if they don't follow proper safety practices," said AFL-CIO treasurer Bill Brockmiller.

Workers' Memorial Day has been recognized in La Crosse every year since 1990.