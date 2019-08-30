La Crosse Public Library welcomes new director

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People could meet the new La Crosse Public Library Director as she shared her goals at a welcoming ceremony today.

Shanneon Grant brings almost 30 years' experience in libraries, and most recently served as the Library Director of the Sparta Free Library.

Outgoing director Kelly Krieg-Sigman is very happy with her replacement, and wished Grant luck with her new job.

Grant said she is excited about the future of her job and the opportunities it provides.

"We're listening to all the options and looking at the possibilities and sort of planning and we want to be more proactive instead of reactive and really have a long range plan that's best for our community and our library," said Grant, when asked about what she was looking forward to most.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.