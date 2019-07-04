La Crosse Public Library says farewell to it's longtime director

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Public Library is saying good bye to their outgoing Director and are looking ahead to the future.

Wednesday was officially the last day for longtime Library Director Kelly Krieg-Sigman. The community was invited to stop by and celebrate the retiring Director's 32 year career as a library director with 16 of those years at the La Crosse Public Library.

Shanneon Grant will takeover as the new Director on August 19. ​​​​​​​Krieg-Sigman says she's enthusiastic about her replacement and that Grant already knows the organization and the community well.

As Kelly Krieg-Sigman moves on to another chapter in her life, she had this to say;

"The mission statement of the La Crosse Public Library just continues to speak to me. Evolve, Adapt, Thrive. That is exactly the path I've tried to follow here, both personally and professionally."

Krieg-Sigman also says she's ready to hand off the baton and is looking forward to utilizing her knowledge, talents and abilities in different ways.

