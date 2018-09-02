La Crosse Promise celebrates success through cycling

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Promise held a five-mile bicycling tour of homes that were newly-built or renovated with the help of the La Crosse Promise Scholarship program on Saturday. The program offers $50,000 in scholarship money to families that invest in real estate in areas that organization officials say are at risk for decline.

The tour was a part of this Labor Day weekend's Bike Fest events.

It began at 11:00 a.m. in Riverside park and explored changes to the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood and the Washburn Neighborhood.

"It's just been so exciting. And I can't say enough about those scholarship families -- that they actually build the new house or they renovated their house. They're our urban pioneers for La Crosse Promise," Kristen Lueth, outreach communications coordinator for La Crosse Promise.

Lueth said the first round of scholarships is made possible by an anonymous, local donation of $1,500,000.