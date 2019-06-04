La Crosse Priest Charged in Sexual Assault Case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Monsignor Bernard McGarty with the Diocese of La Crosse was officially charged with 4th degree sexual assault in La Crosse County court today.... even though McGarty failed to show up for his court hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman accused McGarty of offering her money for sex, trying to kiss her and taking her hand and putting it on his genitals.

McGarty's attorney, Cheryl Gill had this to say about why the 94-year-old wasn't in court today, "Monsignor McGarty is 94-years-old and he has some difficulty getting out and about, notwithstanding this particular charge, so I will try to get him in here. "

While Judge Todd Bjerke responded, "Well, I know he's been out and about so let's have him in here by 4 o'clock on Friday. "

Back in 2014, McGarty was cited in Wausau for disorderly conduct after exposing himself to a massage therapist in a salon.

