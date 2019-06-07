La Crosse pools open for the 2019 season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A quick way to cool off in the summer is now open in our area.

La Crosse's Erickson and North Side Community pools opened earlier today.

They will be open through August 18th.

There is an admission fee to use the pool facilities, but there are some free admission days scheduled.

With warmer weather here, community members were ready to get in the water.

"Since the pools have been filled, non-stop we've been having calls come into Parks and Rec, families coming up to our doors, asking if they can get into swim," said Ryan Miller, aquatics coordinator for the City of the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The beaches in the City of La Crosse are also open for the season.

As a reminder, the beaches will not be staffed with lifeguards this year.

Full schedules for pools are posted on the La Crosse Parks and Rec Department Facebook page.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.