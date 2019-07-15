La Crosse Police Union reacts to national search for new Chief

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's Police and Fire Commission will conduct a nationwide search to replace outgoing Police Chief Ron Tischer.



Tischer is leaving after nearly seven years to become Chief of police in Payson, Arizona.

La Crosse's two professional police associations are weighing in on how they think the position should be filled.

In reaction to this nationwide search, La Crosse's two professional police associations wrote a letter to the members of the La Crosse Police and Fire Commission, basically letting them know that they believe there are plenty of current members of La Crosse's police force that could fill this role.

The letter states in part,

"It is our feeling that the La Crosse Police Department has developed and established very strong candidates for the position of Chief of Police. There are current members of the La Crosse Police Department that consistently work on our Mission Statement and Values."

And, "We ask that you consider conducting an internal promotional process to give our members an opportunity to lead our agency." signed, Inv. Andrew Rosenow, President- LPPNSA and Lt. Joe Smith, President- LPPSA.

When we asked why the La Crosse Police and Fire Commission wanted to conduct a nationwide search, this is what member Doug Happel had to say last week.

"We owe it to the citizens of La Crosse to get the very best possible person that we can find for the chief. It could be an internal person. It could be an external person. But we should not limit what we're looking for. The people deserve the best we can do."

When we asked the President of the La Crosse Professional Police Supervisors Association if they've ever sent a letter like this before to encourage hiring from within, Lieutenant Joe Smith said he was not aware of this happening before.

And he did say quote, "Bottom line is - we have several qualified staff in-house, that have nationally recognized training and qualifications to perform the job. As an agency we have prepared our members to take on opportunities such as this."

The union also wanted to point out they are not endorsing any one candidate.

Chief Tischer's last day is July 23rd. Assistant Chief Rob Abraham will be the interim Chief.

Mayor Tim Kabat says he's hopeful a new chief will be in place by early fall.



