La Crosse Police remind that several rules are in place as Riverfest gets underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police are reminding people heading to Riverfest to be aware of the rules that remain in place.

Police don't want people to use the parking ramps to watch the fireworks because of congestion...

And drinking alcohol is *not* allowed in the ramps.

The same is true for areas outside the designated drinking tent at Riverfest.

A little extra planning and patience will help everyone's celebrations go smoothly.

"There's going to be extra traffic, extra pedestrians, bicyclists out and about, so make sure that you're aware of the extra traffic and the extra time it might take to get to and from Riverfest events and the downtown area," said La Crosse Police Lieutenant Avrie Schott.

Riverfest runs through Saturday.



