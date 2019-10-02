La Crosse police receive DART continuation grant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department's DART (Domestic Abuse Reduction Team) project was awarded a continuation grant to be used over a 36-month period to improve criminal justice responses to victims of domestic abuse.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron announced the $450,000 federal grant today that will help the department's project continue its important work with the victims of domestic abuse and violence against women.

The Improving Criminal Justice Responses Program encourages state, local, and tribal governments, and courts to treat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking as serious violations of criminal law requiring the coordinated involvement of the entire criminal justice system.

In partnership with the New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, Inc. – a non-profit, non-governmental agency; the La Crosse Police Department; the La Crosse County Circuit Court Judges; the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office; La Crosse County Family Court Services; La Crosse County Justice Support Services; and the Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency agree to work collaboratively to provide support, assistance, protection and justice for victims of domestic abuse and violence against women.



