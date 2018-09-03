La Crosse police officers want boaters to stay safe after flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Local police officers have some advice for boaters after last week's flooding.

Officers Lieutenant Avrie Schott with the La Crosse Police Department told News 8 that flooding can cause more debris to be in the water. Lieutenant Schott recommended boaters be extra aware of debris that might be floating on the water and also debris that might be under the water.

Lieutenant Schott also said to be aware of water that may be flowing faster than usual. She said to be careful of under-currents, especially because you might not notice them until it’s too late.

"We want people to enjoy their last weekend before school starts up and the fall is upon us, so enjoy yourself. If you chose to go out on the water, just be safe, but there are many other activities you can enjoy off the water as well," said Lieutenant Schott.