News

La Crosse police officers want boaters to stay safe after flooding

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 07:24 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 07:24 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Local police officers have some advice for boaters after last week's flooding.

Officers Lieutenant Avrie Schott with the La Crosse Police Department told News 8 that flooding can cause more debris to be in the water. Lieutenant Schott recommended boaters be extra aware of debris that might be floating on the water and also debris that might be under the water.

Lieutenant Schott also said to be aware of water that may be flowing faster than usual. She said to be careful of under-currents, especially because you might not notice them until it’s too late.

"We want people to enjoy their last weekend before school starts up and the fall is upon us, so enjoy yourself. If you chose to go out on the water, just be safe, but there are many other activities you can enjoy off the water as well," said Lieutenant Schott.

Lieutenant Schott said that, in general, you should take your time and watch your surroundings if you're going to be on the water.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the News8000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars