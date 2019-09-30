News

La Crosse police investigating possible shots fired incident

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:35 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:35 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a possible shots fired incident in downtown La Crosse Saturday night.

Police found several casings and a bullet in the 100 block of 5th Avenue South.

No injuries were reported. 

Contact the La Crosse Police Department with any information at 608-785-5962.

The incident is under investigation.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars