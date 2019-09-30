La Crosse police investigating possible shots fired incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a possible shots fired incident in downtown La Crosse Saturday night.

Police found several casings and a bullet in the 100 block of 5th Avenue South.

No injuries were reported.

Contact the La Crosse Police Department with any information at 608-785-5962.

The incident is under investigation.

