La Crosse Police investigating a shooting on 19th Street

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 02:59 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 03:45 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of 400 19th Street South.

According to the department's Twitter account, roads are blocked in the area.

Avoid 20th from Cass to Market Streets.

 

