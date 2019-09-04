La Crosse Police investigating a shooting on 19th Street

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of 400 19th Street South.

According to the department's Twitter account, roads are blocked in the area.

Avoid 20th from Cass to Market Streets.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.