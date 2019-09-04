La Crosse Police investigating a shooting on 19th Street
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of 400 19th Street South.
According to the department's Twitter account, roads are blocked in the area.
Avoid 20th from Cass to Market Streets.
