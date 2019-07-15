La Crosse Police give tips to avoid 'Porch Pirates'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - If you are shopping online, you may fall victim to thieves before you can even get your package in your home.

Porch Pirates are criminals that take packages as they sit on door steps.

There are some ways you can avoid falling victim.

Consider delivery to an alternate address, like your work or someone that is able to accept the package in person.

Install a video doorbell or security cameras to monitor anyone coming to your door.

And consider installing an oversized storage container to secure your package.

There are lots of options to keep your purchases safe.

"If you're going to have it delivered via whatever online retailer it may be, just simply require that the delivery service get a signature before leaving it," said La Crosse Police Sergeant Tom Walsh.

Online shoppers are also encouraged to know when your packages are scheduled to be delivered by registering for package delivery notifications.



