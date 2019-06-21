La Crosse Police Chief officially accepts Arizona position
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer has officially accepted a position in Payson, Arizona.
According to LaRon Garrett, Town Manager of Payson, Chief Tischer accepted the position on Thursday, June 20, to lead the Town of Payson's Police Department.
According to a press release from Garrett, the current Payson Police Chief Donald Engler is retiring on July 26, 2019. The town hired a professional recruiting firm to assist in finding a new Police Chief. The position was advertised for thirty days beginning March 13, 2019. Fifty three applications were received with six candidates selected for interviews.
Following two days of interviews, the top candidate was chosen. The selected candidate is Chief Ronald J. Tischer.
Chief Tischer has lead the City of La Crosse Police Department since 2012.
Chief Tischer is expected to begin working with the Town of Payson on July 29, 2019, according to the release.
