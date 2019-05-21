La Crosse planning for summer without guards at city beaches

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse is preparing for a summer without guards at city beaches.

Pettibone and Black River beaches will not have a guard in place.

There will still be safe swimming suggested zones, which will be in place June 7th.

The change was made due to problems finding enough staff for the beaches.

There will be two free water safety classes during May to help make sure people stay safe in the water.

"We will share with you some safe swimming guidelines, swimming in open water, we'll talk about currents, proper fitting of a life jacket and just some general recommendations for if you are going to be swimming at any of the beaches this summer," said La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department recreation coordinator Leah Burns.

The city will also host free admission days at pools in La Crosse.

A list of dates will be posted on the parks department's Facebook page.



