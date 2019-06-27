La Crosse PD need help finding missing teen
The La Crosse Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway/missing teen.
Justina M. Wrencher, 16, was reported as a runaway/missing on April 18, 2019.
Initially it was reported that she left the La Crosse area. New information has led police to believe she is back in the area. Wrencher's family and police have made several attempts to locate her with no success.
Police say they do not believe the teen is in danger and foul play is not suspected.
If you have information as to Justina’s whereabouts or if you see her, call police non-emergency at 608-785-5962. Anonymous reports can be made at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Temporary stage moved to make way for Riverfest as band shell work continues
- State budget bill heads to Wis. governor's desk
- Bolstad receives sentence of 15 years in 2017 fatal crash
- La Crosse PD need help finding missing teen
- Scrubs Camp in Winona introduces high schools students to health care careers
Latest News
- ALERT DAY: Strong/Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon
- UPDATE: Man identified in Tomah stand-off
- La Crosse PD need help finding missing teen
- La Crosse dentist indicted for tax evasion
- Shelf Cloud Photos: Community Gallery June 27, 2019
- Festival Foods sells Tomah location
- Onalaska superintendent retires and discusses changes in education
- Jobs available despite record low unemployment: local leaders learn how to improve workforce
- Minnesota diocese reaches $34M settlement with abuse victims
- Meals on Wheels program allows La Crosse Police to communicate with homebound residents