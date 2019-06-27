La Crosse PD need help finding missing teen

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway/missing teen.

Justina M. Wrencher, 16, was reported as a runaway/missing on April 18, 2019.

Initially it was reported that she left the La Crosse area. New information has led police to believe she is back in the area. Wrencher's family and police have made several attempts to locate her with no success.

Police say they do not believe the teen is in danger and foul play is not suspected.

If you have information as to Justina’s whereabouts or if you see her, call police non-emergency at 608-785-5962. Anonymous reports can be made at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

