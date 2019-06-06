La Crosse PD makes second large drug bust this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Drug Unit made a second large drug bust this week.

As the result of an investigation, a search warrant was conducted at 1435 Caledonia Street in La Crosse on Wednesday, June 5.

Police arrested David L. Wims, 40, at the residence. Wims is a convicted felon on parole for the delivery of methamphetamine.

Law Enforcement found 26 individual baggies containing 16 grams of suspected heroin along with $500 cash. Police also located a safe in the home with approximately $5000 cash and 75.8 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Authorities estimate the street value of the drugs is over $13,000.

Wims is charged with Delivery of Heroin, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Probation Warrant.

Police say the total between the two drug arrests this week include 96 grams of heroin/fentanyl, ecstasy pills, $12,500 in cash and a .22 Caliber handgun have been recovered.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.