La Crosse PD K9 to retire early

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police Department announced today that K9 Zaback is going into early retirement due to a back injury sustained while doing a public demonstration July. The injury made it hard for Zaback to control his back legs.

An MRI confirmed that Zaback had a compressed vertebra and would need surgery. He underwent surgery last week at UW Madison and is now recovering at home with Office Trenton Bowe. Due to the injuries, Zaback will not be able to return to patrol duties.

Zaback joined the La Crosse Police Department in 2013 and was assigned to Officer Bowe. During his 6 year career, Zaback worked hard alongside police officers to protect our community. He also spent his career doing many community demonstrations to teach community members of all ages about the La Crosse K9 unit.

In addition, Zaback was awarded 3rd place overall at the 2014 United States Police Canine annual certification. He also had a perfect score in drug detection in 2019.

Zaback will spend his retirement with Officer Bowe.

The La Crosse Police Department wishes Zaback a quick recovery and hopes to hold an official retirement ceremony once he is fully healed.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.