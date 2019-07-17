La Crosse parks officials considering beach security to reduce littering and vandalism

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - This is the first summer La Crosse beaches are without lifeguards. La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry officials said people have been safe in the water at both local beaches.

"We haven't had any real issues that would relate to the absence of lifeguards," said Jay Odegaard, director of the La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

From the beginning of June until the middle of July, dispatch calls with the La Crosse Police Department have stayed about the same at Black River Beach. Pettibone has seen an increase of 13 calls over the past year.

However, officials within the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department say vandalism and littering are the problems.

"A lot of these are problems we have dealt with for years," Odegaard said.

He said vandalism happened even when lifeguards were staffed.

"In fact, that was one of the reasons we moved in this direction, because these couldn't handle those types of situations on their own," he said.

Littering has hit a new level.

"We are really struggling with that right now," Odegaard said. "Not only do you have to empty the trash cans but now you have to pick up a four-acre beach full of trash. In all of my years here I have never seen it that bad."

Odegaard says they may have to make some changes.

"We are actually looking into some possible security measures that may involve hiring some security companies," Odegaard said.

He said the message is simple.

"Pick up after yourself," he said. "Throw your trash in the trash. There is a reason we don't want fires on the beaches."

The fine for littering in the city of La Crosse is $124. Alcohol is also not allowed on beaches.



