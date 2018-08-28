La Crosse Parks Department closes all city trails

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department announced all City trails are closed until further notice due to the heavy rainfall.

Lower and Upper Hixon, Mathy Quarry, Haas/Juniper Partners, and all Marsh Trails are closed.

For more information, contact Brandon Carey at the Parks Department at 608-789-7309.