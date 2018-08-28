La Crosse Parks Department closes all city trails
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department announced all City trails are closed until further notice due to the heavy rainfall.
Lower and Upper Hixon, Mathy Quarry, Haas/Juniper Partners, and all Marsh Trails are closed.
For more information, contact Brandon Carey at the Parks Department at 608-789-7309.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Ontario residents: "Flooding is worse than previous years"
- Coon Valley residents say flooding unlike they've ever seen
- Area road closures due to flooding
- The 'story' behind the deer photo
- Several shelters set-up for flood victims
- Flooding hampering Xcel Energy restoration efforts in Vernon, Monroe counties
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28
- Flood conditions improve in Monroe County
- Health officials warn about mold during flood clean-up
- Prairie Spring Science Center set to open on UW-La Crosse campus