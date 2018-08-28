News

La Crosse Parks Department closes all city trails

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 02:36 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 02:36 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department announced all City trails are closed until further notice due to the heavy rainfall.

Lower and Upper Hixon, Mathy Quarry, Haas/Juniper Partners, and all Marsh Trails are closed.

For more information, contact Brandon Carey at the Parks Department at 608-789-7309.

