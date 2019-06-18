La Crosse Parks and Rec finalizing $3.5 million tennis facility plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Officials with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department are putting the finishing touches on a $3.5 million indoor/outdoor tennis court plan. The new facility will be funded through a partnership, that includes the city, UW-La Crosse, Aquinas Catholic Schools and the Coulee Region Tennis Association.

Some tennis facilities in the city have seen brighter days. Parks and Recreation leaders are trying to build a place where competition can take place.

"The demand is out there," said Jared Flick, recreation specialist with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department. "We have heard from the community and that's what they want so that's what we are going to do."

City parks officials are finalizing phase one of a plan to build 10 outdoor tennis courts on Green Island Park in the place of the softball field.

"Our plan moving forward is to present our plan to the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood Association and then take it to design review on Friday to iron out anything that we might be missing," Flick said.

The cost of $1.5 million for phase one has been budgeted in 2019. Phase two will include a dome and six indoor courts in 2020

Flick said outside support was key to making the project possible to plan.

"Any time you can get public, private and other institutions to throw in (money) you can make a project look pretty sweet," Flick said.

The facility would allow high schools to host tournaments and UW-La Crosse could have home matches, which is not currently possible.

"Their courts don't meet width and depth requirements for NCAA events; these will," Flick said.

Parks and recreation officials will finalize a plan of phase one of this project in front of the design review committee on Friday. Officials said that if Friday's meeting goes well, they could award a contractor by August and break ground by the middle of the month.

Officials said the Parks and Recreation Department built a new softball diamond by Carroll Fields on Isle La Plume to replace the Green Island diamond.



