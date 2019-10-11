La Crosse parenting programs continue to teach families about trauma-informed care practices

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Two programs in La Crosse are helping parents and their kids using trauma-informed care practices. Through the courses, organizers hope to help parents raise healthy and resilient children.

Gundersen Health System has partnered with UW-La Crosse to provide the children and parent programming since 2013. More than 100 college students have helped the program in various roles.

Using the latest understanding of how trauma and adversity affects children throughout their lives, those involved in the program hope to help local families and the students.

When Gundersen Health System started offering parenting courses, organizers quickly realized one of the main barriers for families.

"Who's going to take care of their kids?" said Jeff Reiland, an adjunct professor for UW-La Crosse and family and children's therapist at Gundersen.

They created 'Parents Raising Resilient Children' and the 'Positive Parenting Program' -- two eight-week programs to give parents new skills based on child development theory.

"If we can give parents more information on how to understand their child developmentally, how to discipline strategies, we know that kids are going to turn out better," Reiland said.

Meanwhile, their kids learn too. Each semester, about 20 UWL students from various majors develop the children's portion. Parents Raising Resilient Children is based on a curriculum by the American Psychological Association.

"We try to cater the program as best we can to those specific kids." said Elizabeth Klocke, a senior at UWL.

Klocke has been involved in various roles for the two programs. She says some themes talk about making friends, responsibility and ways to regulate emotions.

Positive Parenting Program is used more as an intervention program for kids with more challenging behaviors. One of the ways to measure childhood trauma is with an ACE score, which asks about abuse, neglect, or other experiences. The higher the score could mean they are more likely to express certain behaviors.

"So we work with them and teach them how to handle their emotions in appropriate ways," Klocke said.

Klocke is in the process of applying to grad school for occupational therapy. She said the program gives her more experience working with kids with different experiences or diagnosis.

"The experiences I have with them really help me learn what to do in the future if I come across a certain situation that may be similar to one I've experienced in the past," Klocke said.

"It's a win, win, win. The community wins. The parents win. The students get very valuable experience, and then we get to have a parenting program that we can reach parents more effectively," Reiland said.

The Parents Raising Resilient Children program is offered at no cost four times a year. The next full cycle starts at the end of October. People can join at any time to the Parents Raising Resilient Children classes, though they are encouraged to complete all eight sessions.

People interested in the Positive Parenting Program will need a physician referral and the cost may be able to be billed through insurance. The next full cycle starts Oct. 10 and will run again in the spring.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.