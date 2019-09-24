La Crosse oral surgeon offers assistance to man assaulted outside Rudy's

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Two days after an employee of a La Crosse restaurant was injured in what police are calling an unprovoked attack, community members are stepping up to help.

An oral surgeon from La Crosse is offering assistance to Jim Davenport after he was attacked going to work.

Davenport was headed to his maintenance job at Rudy's Drive-In around 4 o'clock Sunday morning, when he was punched in the face.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Two of Davenport's teeth were knocked out in the attack.

After seeing our interview with Davenport, Doctor Chuck Polzin contacted News 8 and offered his services to help him.

Polzin says the hope is to show the good our community can do.

"I really wanted to show some support for our community, that we won't tolerate these random acts of violence. The poor guy was going to his place at work where my son loves to get his ice cream and that during the summer, so I think this is just a small way for me to show some togetherness of our community," said Chuck Polzin, Board Certified Oral Surgeon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the man seen in the surveillance video had not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at (608) 789-7240.

