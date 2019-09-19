La Crosse one of top 10 places to celebrate Oktoberfest in USA

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse ranked in the top 10 places to celebrate Oktoberfest in the US.

Five factors were researched in order to rank the Oktoberfest celebrations from best to worst, according to HomeToGo.

• Ticket price

• Popularity (based on attendance)

• Visitor rating

• Beer price

• Accommodation price

The official Oktoberfest website for each event provided entry prices, beer prices, and information on annual attendance; Google Maps provided visitor reviews. HomeToGo used its own metasearch data to calculate the average cost of accommodation (per person per night) for the respective dates. Cincinnati is the best city in the USA in which to celebrate Oktoberfest 2019, followed by Tulsa and Denver.

La Crosse came in sixth place with an overall score of 29.42 out of 50.

"With flights to Munich costing thousands of dollars per person and accommodation occupancy levels already above 99%, it would be a pour decision for American travelers to splash out on the original Oktoberfest this year, especially as there are so many great Oktoberfests taking place right here in the USA!" said Director of Inbound Marketing, Michael Lee. "We are excited to present this guide to the top places to celebrate Oktoberfest on this side of the Atlantic, helping people identify which festivals suit their location and budget."

Check out the complete list of top places here.

Additional takeaways from this year's Oktoberfest Index:

Texas is the U.S. state with the most cities in this year's ranking, with two cities making the list.

The South is the U.S. region with the most cities in this year's ranking, with four making the top 10. The Midwest has three cities in the ranking, the West has two, and the Northeast has one.

Chicago, IL is the most populous city in this year's ranking, while Southlake, TX is the least populous.

La Crosse, WI is the most northerly city in this year's ranking, while New Braunfels, TX is the most southerly.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.